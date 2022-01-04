UAE: Obesity to be a serious health issue among adults this year

Health practitioner urged citizens and residents to consider maintaining a healthy lifestyle

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 4 Jan 2022, 2:28 PM

Obesity and its co-morbid conditions continue to pose grave challenges for the adult population this year, said a top visiting doctor at Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) hospitals.

Since 2017, Dr Barham Abu Dayyeh, a top gastroenterologist and internist from the US’ Mayo Clinic, has been engaging with different hospitals as part of the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention’s visiting consultants’ programme.

Dr Dayyeh, during a recent visit to Zayed Military Hospital and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, told Khaleej Times that his collaborations with local doctors have been “highly valuable and satisfying”.

“During my visits, I had the privilege of collaborating with Emirati physicians to manage complex gastrointestinal diseases, obesity, fatty liver disease, and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) through minimally invasive endoscopic approaches without the need for more invasive surgery.”

Over the years, Dr Dayyeh has collaborated on many complex cases and introduced multiple advanced endoscopic technologies and procedures to the UAE health care system.

“I am delighted to help my colleagues and the patients in the UAE and region through them. I am impressed by the agility and quality of the medical care system in the UAE and by local medical talents, and the team spirit that is highly palpable in all aspects of our collaborations. The UAE is an amazing and organised country that is truly a model of excellence on multiple levels.”

However, he pointed out that obesity among the adult population in the country is of grave concern.

“Obesity and its co-morbid conditions such as fatty liver disease, type 2 diabetes, and gastroesophageal reflux disease continue to be a challenge here as is the case in most developed countries.”

Dr Dayyeh urged citizens and residents to consider maintaining a healthy lifestyle to prevent obesity.

“Healthy lifestyle consisting of physical activity, healthy diet and emotional intelligence is the cornerstone of healthy living in any society. Raising health awareness, addressing disease stigma, and decreasing barriers to care for patients suffering from obesity are important measures, especially in the era of multiple effective medical, endoscopic, and surgical management options for this disease,” Dr Dayyeh added.