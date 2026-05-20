Fighting obesity can add $51 billion to UAE GDP in 2031, says new report

Accelerating obesity intervention in the UAE could help more than 1.2 million adults overcome obesity by 2031, while unlocking billions in healthcare savings and economic gains, according to a new report released by AI economics policy advisory firm Whiteshield and commissioned by Eli Lilly.

The report, titled Beneath the Surface: The Hidden Socioeconomic Impacts of Weight Loss, argues that obesity should no longer be viewed solely as a healthcare issue but as a broader societal and economic challenge that impacts productivity, education, demographics, and long-term national development.

According to the findings, an accelerated intervention scenario where innovative weight-loss solutions reach 57 per cent of adults living with obesity could reduce obesity prevalence in the UAE by 15 percentage points by 2031.

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Researchers estimate the shift could generate up to $1.5 billion in cumulative healthcare savings and add $51 billion to the UAE’s GDP in 2031 alone. The report also projects GDP growth could rise by an additional 1.5 percentage points above baseline forecasts, taking the country’s GDP to an estimated $790 billion by 2031.

The study links improved population health directly to economic competitiveness and workforce resilience, noting that individuals previously living with obesity could gain the equivalent of up to 5 additional productive working days annually, while individual income could increase by up to $772 annually.

‘Not just a healthcare issue’

During a panel on the findings, Fadi Fara, CEO of Whiteshield, said obesity studies have historically focused too narrowly on treatment costs rather than wider societal benefits.

“For too long, obesity studies have been limited to a narrow equation comparing the cost of intervention with the cost of treatment,” he said.

“This report reveals, for the first time, the true scale of the benefits generated by weight loss and obesity treatment in the UAE not only in terms of improving individual health, but also through economic and social benefits and positive impacts on the future workforce.”

He added that recent advances in obesity research and innovation have created “an unprecedented opportunity” for countries to address the economic and social burden of obesity “with greater ambition and at greater speed than ever before.”

The report framed obesity as a chronic disease rather than a lifestyle issue, echoing growing international medical consensus that obesity is a primary driver of conditions including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and reduced life expectancy.

Workforce, educational, demographic impact

Beyond healthcare and economics, the report highlighted broader social implications of obesity intervention.

Under the accelerated intervention scenario, the UAE could see approximately 75,000 additional births by 2031, including 24,000 Emirati births, as well as more than 17,000 additional people entering the workforce. Of these, more than 9,000 are projected to be Emirati women The study also forecasts over 2,000 additional bachelor’s degree enrolments and a 1.4 percent decline in university dropout rates.

According to Leena Aziz, Senior Director, Corporate and Government Affairs, Gulf, Lilly, obesity affects far more than physical health.

“Obesity is a complex, chronic disease that impacts not only individual health, but also workforce productivity, economic resilience, and long-term national development,” she said.

“In the UAE, where obesity remains a significant public health challenge, evidence like this reinforces the need for coordinated, system-wide approaches that extend beyond healthcare alone.”

She noted that the UAE has already made “important progress” in prioritising health within its national agenda, adding that there is an opportunity to further strengthen prevention, early intervention, and access to care.

Calls for coordinated national strategy

The report called for a comprehensive, multi-sector approach involving government, healthcare providers, insurers, schools, employers, academia, and the food industry.

Panel discussions accompanying the issuing of the report stressed the importance of recognising obesity as a chronic disease requiring long-term management rather than relying solely on individual lifestyle changes.

Experts also highlighted the role of emerging treatments, such as GLP-1 medications, which they said are changing the understanding of obesity by targeting the brain’s hunger-regulation systems rather than focusing solely on calorie reduction.

The discussion additionally emphasised the need for better real-world data collection, stronger obesity registries, earlier intervention in schools, improved healthcare professional training, and public awareness campaigns to reduce stigma around obesity treatment.