'Obesity is a disease': Wegovy maker says UAE leads global shift with oral pill treatment

The UAE is set to become the first country outside the US to roll out an oral version of Wegovy, marking a major shift in how obesity is treated globally, according to a senior Novo Nordisk executive.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Emil Kongshoj Larsen, executive vice-president for international operations at Novo Nordisk, said obesity can be treated as a chronic disease and that patients often require long-term medical support alongside lifestyle changes. He believes the UAE is well-positioned to play a leading role in improving obesity-related health outcomes.

"Obesity is typically a chronic, progressive and relapsing disease," Larsen said, adding that many patients require medical intervention alongside diet and exercise.

He said the introduction of obesity medicines reflects a global shift in understanding the condition, with healthcare systems moving beyond traditional advice around food and fitness. While healthy eating and physical activity remain important, many people who have developed obesity often need medical support in addition to lifestyle changes.

“For those who have become obese, typically medical intervention is required,” he said.

Changing the conversation

Larsen said obesity has already been recognised as a disease by the World Health Organization, and healthcare systems are increasingly looking at ways to address it through long-term care without just relying on traditional advice around diet and exercise.

He said many people living with obesity face biological challenges that make it difficult to maintain weight loss over time. According to Larsen, when people gain significant weight, the body's natural mechanisms can continue sending hunger signals even after weight is lost, making it harder to sustain results through willpower alone.

He said obesity medicines can help patients manage those challenges while also supporting healthier lifestyle choices. “The medicine is a helper, but if you really want the best results, then of course you should change your diet and exercise as well,” he said.

Larsen added that patients taking obesity treatments often report a reduction in what specialists call food noise, persistent thoughts about food that can dominate daily life.

“When people are not overwhelmingly hungry, they often make healthier food choices,” he said.

Insurance likely to expand

Larsen said wider insurance coverage will play an important role in the future of obesity treatment. He said insurance support and reimbursement programmes could play an important role in helping more residents access obesity treatment in the years ahead. The company is also in discussions with insurers and healthcare payers across the UAE.

“If I look 10 years out, I think we will see obesity treatment being insured in many countries just like diabetes treatment is today,” he said.

According to Larsen, the global trend is already moving in that direction, with more healthcare systems beginning to recognise obesity as a condition that requires long-term management.

Larsen said that the goal is not helping individuals lose weight, but improving health outcomes across society.

He said that there is evidence linking obesity treatment to broader health benefits beyond weight loss, including cardiovascular health and protection against other obesity-related conditions.

Looking ahead to 2030, Larsen said he believes countries that combine prevention, healthier lifestyles, medical support and access to treatment will be able to make huge progress.

“Together with authorities and healthcare professionals, we are turning the tide of obesity,” he said adding that the UAE will have lost weight and gained health.