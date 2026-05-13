From fire to flight emergencies: UAE nurses reveal how they saved lives off duty

The care nurses provide doesn’t stop at hospital doors. Beyond wards and clinics, nurses in the UAE often find themselves in a first responder role by circumstance. On May 12, International Nurses Day, several nurses shared how they remained calm and acted quickly when emergencies unfolded in public and at home.

Miracle Villart, a nurse at the Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), recalled being woken up by sirens and seeing flames near her residential building late at night. While residents rushed away from the scene, she moved towards it after spotting an injured man alone and in severe pain.

She immediately administered first aid and stayed by his side until emergency responders arrived. “In moments like these, you don’t really stop to think. Your training and instincts take over,” she said. “As healthcare professionals, we are taught to stay calm, assess the situation quickly, and help wherever we can.”

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Kavya Meera, another nurse from the same healthcare group, found herself responding to an emergency while travelling on a flight from Abu Dhabi to Kerala. Midway through the journey, a passenger’s condition deteriorated.

With limited medical resources onboard and anxious crew members trying to manage the situation, Meera stepped forward to help. For more than four hours, she continuously monitored the passenger, coordinated with the cabin crew and provided oxygen support until the aircraft landed safely.

“There was panic initially because we were thousands of feet in the air with limited medical resources, but staying calm was important,” she said. “At that moment, my focus was simply on helping the passenger remain stable.”

Healthcare professionals said that such moments reflect how nursing often extends beyond clinics and operating theatres.

Dimitris Moulavasilis, GCEO, M42, said nurses remain at the forefront of patient care, often supporting patients and families during some of the most difficult moments of their lives.

“Nurses play a vital role in every healthcare system. They are at the forefront of patient care every day, combining clinical expertise with compassion, resilience and dedication in the moments that matter most,” he said.

For Louise Donnelly, a registered nurse at Healthpoint, the defining chapter of her nursing journey began when she arrived in the UAE from Northern Ireland in February 2020, just weeks before the Covid-19 pandemic changed healthcare systems worldwide.

Having previously worked in intensive care and volunteered in Nigeria, Donnelly said the pandemic years strengthened her connection with the UAE healthcare sector.

“From the very beginning, especially during the uncertainty of the pandemic, I felt supported, valued and part of a team,” she said. “That experience shaped my decision to stay.”

Over the years, she contributed to the launch of vascular services at the facility, participated in humanitarian medical initiatives and completed her master’s degree in nursing while continuing to work.

Batool, a senior nurse at Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed Hospital, reflected on how the profession has evolved during her 15 years in the UAE healthcare sector.

“Nursing today is much more advanced and evidence-based. Nurses now play a central role in patient safety, clinical decision-making and continuity of care,” said Batool.

She further said that mentoring younger nurses and helping improve healthcare services have become among the most meaningful parts of her work.

Iman Al Abdi, an ophthalmic nurse at Moorfields Eye Hospital, said that her role often involves reassuring anxious patients during some of the most vulnerable moments of their lives.

A Somalian born and raised in the UAE, Al Abdi works with patients undergoing specialised eye treatment and said compassionate care is just as important as clinical expertise.

“I have seen the healthcare of the country since my childhood, and the sector has transformed over the years, creating opportunities for nurses to grow alongside it. I can say that it's not just the healthcare, but the people make my work special,” said Al Abdi.

Jennifer Salazar, a nurse from HealthPlus Network of Specialty Centres, said she has personally witnessed the country’s healthcare journey while growing up in Abu Dhabi.

Coming from a family with a healthcare background, Salazar said nursing taught her resilience and the importance of treating patients as people rather than simply focusing on diagnoses.

At Amana Healthcare, senior nursing professional Camari Camaivuna has spent more than two decades caring for patients, including those requiring palliative care and long-term rehabilitation.

She is described by her colleagues as a calm and compassionate leader who focuses not only on patients but also on supporting families navigating emotionally difficult healthcare journeys.

Pristine Delacruz, a senior nurse at Danat Al Emarat, said nursing has taught her the importance of learning through experience and reflection.

Since joining the hospital in 2016, she has specialised in fetal medicine and urodynamics procedures, areas that require both technical precision and emotional sensitivity while supporting patients through deeply personal moments.

Across hospitals and clinics, International Nurses Day celebrations recognised nurses not only for their clinical expertise, but also for the reassurance, calmness and dignity they bring to patients every day.