UAE: Now, use digital stamps for vehicle, driver licencing services

The Ministry of Interior has announced the activation of the digital stamp feature for vehicle and driver licencing services via the digital identity (UAE Pass) on the ministry's digital channels.
Brigadier Engineer Hussein Al Harithi, Director-General of Smart Services and Digital Security at the ministry, stated, "Aligned with the directives of the country's wise leadership to enhance government services and customer experience, we have initiated the first rollout of digital services requiring the use of the stamp."
The ministry digitally approves licence certificates for vehicles and drivers, utilising the digital stamp feature through the digital ID, eliminating the need for customers to visit service centres. Future rollouts of services will be introduced, simplifying procedures, making it safer and more secure, saving time and effort for customers.
Al Harithi emphasised the significance of the digital stamp, providing a reliable and approved digitally signed document, its validity accessible anytime, anywhere. This ensures the continuous provision of reliable and integrated digital government services, guaranteeing an exceptional customer experience. Through these initiatives, he stressed the ministry's commitment to establishing an advanced digital infrastructure, proactively providing various digital services.
The ministry ensures business continuity efficiently and effectively by investing in advanced technologies, adapting technology for tasks, and meeting customer needs.
