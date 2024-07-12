Al-Kaabi is counted among the first poets to have founded the poetry movement in Abu Dhabi
Heavy vehicle drivers in Ras Al Khaimah can now request for an evaluation through the Ministry of Interior (MOI) app.
In a social media post, Ras Al Khaimah Police stated that the smart testing system through the app will make it easy for heavy vehicle drivers to request for an evaluation of their driving.
The heavy vehicle operator simply has to order the service through the MOI app, and the inspector will be directly dispatched to the location to conduct the test.
The smart system will evaluate the performance of the driver and the results of the evaluation will then be encoded to the internal systems. The app will then let the heave vehicle operator know whether he passed or failed the evaluation. In case the operator fails, the app will show the reasons, letting the driver know which parts of his driving need improving.
This new initiative aims to contribute to improvement of the heavy driving skills of workers while improving operational efficiency.
This was launched to ensure the continuous improvement of the quality of inspection processes, Ras Al Khaimah Police said.
The authorities said that they wish to take advantage of advanced technology as well as smart applications and systems to ensure the the development of police and traffic tasks.
In Dubai, a pilot operation for Artificial Intelligence(AI) - assisted automated detection of damage to the right-of-way on Dubai's roads has been launched by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), as announced by the authority on July 9.
Dubai authorities have started using artificial intelligence (AI) last year to monitor and track the performance of thousands of public utility vehicles and their drivers.
As many as 7,200 vehicles — including taxis, limousines, school buses, commercial buses and delivery bikes — and 14,500 drivers are now covered by the smart system, according to the Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC), an arm of the RTA.
