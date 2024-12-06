UAE: Now, take driverless Uber to airport in Abu Dhabi; how to book

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Now, you can take a driverless ride in some parts of Abu Dhabi as part of Uber's collaboration with WeRide for specific journeys.

Uber app users can opt in via the Ride Preferences section in the application's settings, to increase their chances of being matched with WeRide vehicles when booking UberX or Uber Comfort services.

The service will initially be available in designated areas, including Saadiyat Island, Yas Island, and routes to and from Zayed International Airport, with plans to expand operations to other regions within Abu Dhabi in the future.

During the initial phase of the launch, a safety operator will be present in each vehicle to ensure a secure and reliable experience for both passengers and pedestrians. This phase lays the groundwork for the full commercial launch of driverless services later in 2025.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, has witnessed the launch of an autonomous mobility service on Uber.