UAE: Now, pay Mohre fines, fees in instalments

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 1:58 PM Last updated: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 1:59 PM

Ministry fees and administrative fines can now be paid in instalments, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) announced.

The service will be available to customers holding credit cards of 5 banks.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.