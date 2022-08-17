UAE: Now, pay government fees using mobile payment apps, bank transfer, credit cards

Tadweer signs an agreement with consultants to conduct feasibility study
The Ministry of Finance announced on Wednesday that customers can now pay government services fees using the various payment options accepted in the UAE.
The move comes in response to customers’ suggestions and requirements, and with the aim of providing them with easier, more flexible, and more efficient payment methods.
The Ministry of Finance stated that over the next three months, federal government entities will gradually stop using the eDirham platform as a payment method for their services fees.
