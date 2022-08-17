UAE: Now, pay government fees using mobile payment apps, bank transfer, credit cards

Federal entities to stop using eDirham platform as a payment method in next three months

AFP file photo

By Wam Published: Wed 17 Aug 2022, 9:18 PM Last updated: Wed 17 Aug 2022, 9:27 PM

The Ministry of Finance announced on Wednesday that customers can now pay government services fees using the various payment options accepted in the UAE.

The move comes in response to customers’ suggestions and requirements, and with the aim of providing them with easier, more flexible, and more efficient payment methods.

The Ministry of Finance stated that over the next three months, federal government entities will gradually stop using the eDirham platform as a payment method for their services fees.

Customers can use the following payment methods: