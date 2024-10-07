UAE: Now, get traffic fines clearance certificate, transfer foreign driving licence online in no time

The Ministry of Interior on Monday announced a series of new initiatives designed to streamline services in the vehicle and driver licensing sector as part of its zero government bureaucracy programme.

Among the key updates are the removal of bank liens on vehicles, the ability to replace foreign driving licences, and the issuance of clearance certificates for traffic violations.

In a video shared on the X platform, officials explained that motorists wishing to replace a driving licence issued in another country can simply upload a translated copy through certified legal translation offices. This process will trigger a notification containing a link to obtain the new licence.

Additionally, changes to vehicle ownership cards will be facilitated once the bank lifts the lien, with notifications and service links sent promptly to users.

The ministry also announced that clearance certificates for traffic violations can now be issued digitally. Upon payment of fines, motorists will receive their certificates.

These updates, according to the Ministry of Interior, are expected to significantly reduce processing times, enhance user experience, and lower operational costs.

The initiative aligns with the ministry's vision of improving the quality of life for residents and simplifying administrative procedures. In 2023, the UAE government launched the 'Zero Government Bureaucracy' programme that aims to simplify and streamline government procedures.