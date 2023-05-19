UAE: Now, get discount vouchers when you recycle plastic bottles through new vending machines

Sharjah Police call on guardians to ensure children's safety at all times
Got some plastic bottles lying around? Recycle them for a chance to receive discounts in return.
A new green initiative in Ras Al Khaimah is offering the public some rewards whenever they drop plastic bottles and aluminium cans through a 'reverse vending machine' (RVM).
Operated by clean tech company Sparklo, these vending machines have been installed in the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (Rakez), encouraging more people to support the recycling industry.
Just by putting in recyclables through the RVMs, residents can get discount vouchers for food or delivery services.
In its Ras Al Khaimah production unit located in Al Hamra Industrial Zone, Sparklo will be assembling RVMs to be installed across residential communities as well as shopping malls and other locations across the country.
"We are not here to highlight the harmful consequences of waste pollution as people are already aware of it. We want to transform recycling into an easy and joyful practice through edutainment. We are trying to push recycling as part of community lifestyle and eliminate the root cause of the 'plastic problem'," said Sparklo founder Maxim Kaplevich.
Ramy Jallad, group CEO of Rakez, said: "We are thrilled to welcome yet another green champion to our growing pool of innovative companies offering environmental-friendly solutions. Sparklo's goal of making the world a better place with the help of the larger community is commendable and we are happy to be a part of their journey ahead."
(With inputs from Wam)
ALSO READ:
Sharjah Police call on guardians to ensure children's safety at all times
School representatives highlight that such sessions are important for children of determination to be introduced into the corporate world
New regulations were set to boost traffic safety, especially during emergencies and unstable weather conditions
Unit will manage cases for neonatal and paediatric patients through bedside services, such as cardiology, gastroenterology, orthopaedics, and pulmonology
Inspectors intensify crackdown on illegal traders, setting up tighter monitoring mechanisms for companies operating in the sector
People are urged to apply as early as possible to avoid last-minute delays due to some technical issues which could result in penalties
'These visitors feel respected for their culture and language, making them feel at ease while exploring the market,' says one salesperson
The celestial treat, which can be seen with the naked eye, only appears for a short window of time