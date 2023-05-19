UAE: Now, get discount vouchers when you recycle plastic bottles through new vending machines

Company plans to instal more of these machines in residential communities and shopping malls across the country

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Fri 19 May 2023, 6:02 PM Last updated: Fri 19 May 2023, 6:28 PM

Got some plastic bottles lying around? Recycle them for a chance to receive discounts in return.

A new green initiative in Ras Al Khaimah is offering the public some rewards whenever they drop plastic bottles and aluminium cans through a 'reverse vending machine' (RVM).

Operated by clean tech company Sparklo, these vending machines have been installed in the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (Rakez), encouraging more people to support the recycling industry.

Just by putting in recyclables through the RVMs, residents can get discount vouchers for food or delivery services.

In its Ras Al Khaimah production unit located in Al Hamra Industrial Zone, Sparklo will be assembling RVMs to be installed across residential communities as well as shopping malls and other locations across the country.

"We are not here to highlight the harmful consequences of waste pollution as people are already aware of it. We want to transform recycling into an easy and joyful practice through edutainment. We are trying to push recycling as part of community lifestyle and eliminate the root cause of the 'plastic problem'," said Sparklo founder Maxim Kaplevich.

Ramy Jallad, group CEO of Rakez, said: "We are thrilled to welcome yet another green champion to our growing pool of innovative companies offering environmental-friendly solutions. Sparklo's goal of making the world a better place with the help of the larger community is commendable and we are happy to be a part of their journey ahead."

(With inputs from Wam)

ALSO READ: