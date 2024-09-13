UAE: Now, get 25% off fines to settle public appearance violations in Abu Dhabi

Published: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 12:18 PM Last updated: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 1:03 PM

Violators of maintaining public appearance in Abu Dhabi will now be able to settle their fines by paying 75 per cent of the amount, on the condition that the violation is corrected.

A new resolution will allow municipal inspectors to detect violations of preservation of public appearance, notify offenders, and offer them the opportunity to settle.

However if the violator has not complied, the municipality will rectify the violation at the violator's expense. Violators have the right to appeal within a week of the violation issuance.

The resolution also says that a repeated violation will be considered as an aggravated offence and will result in a higher fine for the offender. The same penalty applies to those who fail to remedy violations within the specified time frame.

This resolution addresses three types of regulations which are:

1. Public appearance

This would entail the activities that negatively affect the visual appeal of buildings, which can include: neglecting maintenance of a building such that it poses a threat to public safety or negatively impacts its appearance.

Other violations include installing car parking shades without a permit, improper handling of flags or banners, failing to provide appropriate waste containers in establishments and commercial premises, decoration of building facades, and inappropriate storage of materials on rooftops, balconies, or pathways between residential properties.