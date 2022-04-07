UAE: Now, donate gaming items to support underprivileged children

The 'Be a Real Hero' campaign aims to raise funds for charities in the GCC and encourage recycling of electronic waste

by Sherouk Zakaria Published: Thu 7 Apr 2022, 4:20 PM

People can now donate their video games, headsets, consoles and gaming accessories to support underprivileged children.

Under the ‘Be a Real Hero’ campaign, Geekay gaming store will sell the donated products to raise funds for charities in the GCC, while also encouraging recycling of electronic waste.

Faisal Aljabri, marketing manager of Geekay, said the campaign, which started in the UAE last year, will allow customers in Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait and Qatar to give away their gaming-related items for charity.

After quality check, the items are collected and displayed for sale in one store that will be selected in each country.

Aljabri said the campaign's expansion comes after success witnessed last year. “People have been compiling their second-use gaming items to give them away for charity this year, which prompted us to expand the campaign to the Gulf region.”

He noted that part of the campaign aims at educating children and adolescents to donate to charity from a young age.

“Children love video gamesand encouraging them to give something that belongs to them to aid someone in need is a great way to make philanthropy a habit.”

“Through this campaign, we not only aim to help underprivileged children but also promote a culture of ‘secondhand use’ to help save the environment.”

On a side event, customers across the targeted countries will also be able to play on a car racing simulator after donating Dh10.

Winners who achieve the fastest track will get a Next Level GTTrack Racing Simulator Cockpit and Logitech G923 Racing Wheel.

The campaign, Aljabri noted, aims to bring together the gaming community to give back to the society.

“Through our stores, we are providing a platform for gamers to donate, while also offering an audience the chance to buy second-hand gaming-related items for charity.”

Gamers can donate their items in Geekay stores until April 28.

The items will be put up for a charity sale on April 30. In Dubai, the selling point will be at Geek Nation, City Walk.

Proceeds will go to charity organizations including Red Crescent Society of the United Arab Emirates, Qatar Charity, Dar Al Atta’a, and Bahraini Association of Intellectually Disabled and Autism.