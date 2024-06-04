UAE: Not doctors or engineers, these students want to become actors and golfers

Photos: Supplied

Some students in the UAE are exploring unconventional career paths which they say can be both exciting and rewarding, despite being accompanied by various challenges.

When Khaleej Times reached out to a few such students, they reiterated that it is all about thinking 'outside the box' and pursuing what truly interests them, despite all odds.

They said that the key to success in any unconventional career path is passion, perseverance, and a willingness to take risks.

Instead of enrolling in university this year, Year 13 student of Gems FirstPoint School Dubai, Lili Brecken, plans to gain the World Golf Teacher Federation (WGTF) certification.

Speaking to Khaleej Times about her passion, the young adult said, “I want to become a golf coach and a professional. I am not joining the university after school.”

Brecken became passionate about the sport ever since she first saw her father’s golf clubs in the utility room in England.

"I just went up to him and said, I want to try this and then we went to the golf driving range in Manchester. Since then, I just fell in love with the sport. I play golf for ten hours every week. My school takes me to the Els Golf Club on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.”

“Once I become a golf coach, I will be able to teach other people and earn money off that,” she added.

The young British expat has already won a few accolades that include winning the Green Jacket 2020, and has been the Ladies Runner up for Yas Links Club Championship.

“But I haven't really played that much lately because I've had a Patellar tendinitis, which is a problem in my right knee. I am just focused on addressing this issue first and then I’ll go for other competitions and certification courses,” Brecken said.

Meanwhile, Rishit Goswami, who recently completed Grade 12, is embarking on a journey to Manchester to delve into the field of Drama and Film.

His passion for acting blossomed as early as Grade 2, yet it wasn't until later that he began to be regarded seriously in this pursuit.

“I think there was always a certain calling towards it. People thought it was like a childhood dream and nothing more than that. But when I started working towards it even more as a teenager, in school, and outside school and started with community theatre, I think that’s when everyone started to realise that probably this is what I really want to do,” Goswami said.

Soon he realized he had a flair for the dramatic and loved to entertain.

SRK films inspired him

Over the last eight years, he has performed in over 20 plays, done over 10 short films, has three years of dancing experience, and trained in singing for a year.

“I think it's always been inherent since I was a child; from the time I watched my first few Bollywood movies of Shahrukh Khan, or since I first dressed up as a different character, or danced around in family functions,” said the 17-year-old.

Goswami explained that acting involves far more than just a love for being on stage or in front of the camera.

The young adult has already achieved numerous accolades, including winning the LCF Du Mayo French Film Festival, Short and Sweet Dubai 2023, Sakshi Verkot Theatre Festival GMA, and the 'Light Camera Action' category at Our Own School Warqa. Additionally, he has spoken at TEDx events.

“The realization happened when I was around 15-16 years old, when I gave this TED talk in school, and it was about unconventional career paths. I wrote and delivered a speech at our school auditorium. My parents and many others as well in the audience could really see the passion in my eyes for this unconventional line. Even I believed that I think now I really do have what it takes,” Goswami said.

Financial stability may be a challenge

The student, whose parents initially harbored doubts about Rishit’s career choice, were eventually convinced, and is now spending Dh600,000 on the three-year program.

“I think my final goal for me is acting. Sometimes when you're in this kind of field, then your options start broadening up later. I might even consider the production side at some point,” he said.

However, he knows that the primary challenge with pursuing an unconventional career path is the inherent risk involved.

“There's no financial safety throughout. There is a lot of uncertainty. What I see for myself in the future is that I want to continue hustling and I don't want to stay in one place because if you get too comfortable in one place, then this line is not going to be too kind to you.”

Careers not confined to a desk

Like Rishit, the idea of spending his life behind a desk makes Darsh Jhamnani feel stifled. He yearns for a career that lets him express himself.

But his father insists on him pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce as a safety net.