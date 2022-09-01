UAE: Nominate your unsung heroes for the Abu Dhabi Awards

Organising committee to host functions to get youth involved in the nomination process

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 1 Sep 2022, 5:35 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Sep 2022, 6:22 PM

UAE citizens and residents have been encouraged to nominate their unsung heroes, who have benefited the community, for the forthcoming Abu Dhabi Awards.

During an event to launch the 11th edition of Abu Dhabi Awards, which was held at the Abu Dhabi Creative Hub, the organising committee for the awards said October 10, 2022 will be the deadline for receiving nominations.

Recognised as the Emirate’s highest civilian honour, the Abu Dhabi Awards is a government initiative that pays tribute to unsung heroes who have selflessly dedicated their time to helping others and positively impacted the nation.

The Abu Dhabi Awards is held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed.

The theme of the 11th edition "Who Represents Goodness to You?" aims to inspire the public to nominate those whose good deeds benefit the UAE community. In the upcoming weeks, with schools back in session, the organising committee said it will host youth-oriented functions to drive engagement and encourage young members of the public to nominate.

The committee also announced resources such as the children’s nomination form and virtual interviews to accommodate a wide range of audiences. To reach a wider audience, the committee will also lead information sessions to raise awareness of the awards, where they will accept nominations from the UAE’s diverse range of demographics.

Amal Al Ameri, a member of the Abu Dhabi Awards Organising Committee, said: “While we have been overwhelmed with the response so far, we know there is so much more we can do to attract more nominations, which is why we extended the nomination deadline to October 10. The various activities are vital in educating the public about the Abu Dhabi Awards and attracting nominations that not only demonstrate how inclusive and diverse our nation is, but also enable us to reach more communities, including children and expatriates.”

Nominations can be submitted by visiting the Abu Dhabi Awards website www.abudhabiawards.ae.