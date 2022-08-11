UAE: Nine construction companies fined for flouting safety rules

155 other firms have been issued warnings

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 11 Aug 2022, 2:20 PM

Nine construction firms in Abu Dhabi have been fined and warnings issued to 155 others for flouting rules and not complying with the safety requirements.

The Abu Dhabi Municipality said the violations were detected during inspection campaigns carried out on 302 construction sites over the recent weeks.

The municipality has stressed the importance of taking proactive and preventive measures to avoid accidents during the summer.

“Construction firms should adhere to the requirements of workers' mid-day break, abide by regulations for workers’ safety during the heat and also observe precautions regarding fires,” said a municipal statement.

The campaign covered areas, including Abu Dhabi Island, Rabdan District, Khalifa City, Mohamed bin Zayed City, Shakhbout City, Riyadh, Al Raha Beach, Shahama, Yas, Saadiyat, and all other areas that have new construction sites and projects.

The municipality said it was striving to ensure workers’ safety and security to reduce accidents and injuries at construction sites by conducting a series of procedures and periodic inspection campaigns targeting them.

Authorities have urged all contractors and consultants to follow environmental, health and safety measures in order to protect the safety of workers at construction sites and to preserve the environment.

The municipality also called on owners of construction sites and their employees to support its efforts to maintain public safety.

The mid-day break rule which prevents any work under direct sunlight between 12.30pm and 3pm, started on June 15 will end on September 15.

Firms caught violating the rule face fines of Dh5,000 per worker and a maximum of Dh50,000 if the case involves a large number of workers. The company can be degraded and possibly even temporarily stopped from operating.

During the summer, companies have to provide water and rehydration supplies, shaded resting areas and first-aid kits to workers at construction sites.

The municipality always carries out awareness campaigns among outdoor and construction workers to ensure their safety and maintain their health during the hot months.

