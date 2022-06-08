UAE: Nine Arabic illustrators to get financial support

Nine Arabic illustrated children’s book projects selected from amongst 50 submissions from 12 countries have been granted financial support by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) under its Children’s Book Makers Platform (Ufuq).

According to the SBA, the Ufuq platform supports creators of Arabic content in the children’s books sector and promotes books that feature high-quality visual content for children of all age groups, in line with the vision of the authority’s annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival to support and improve children’s literature in the region.

Under the Ufuq platform, SBA offers financial support of $1,500 to each participating illustrator for the production of one book. Participating publishers and illustrators can receive support for up to a maximum of two books.

Winners of the financial support include Wahdi Wa Laken, illustrated by Sepideh Bratian from Iran and published by Noon from Canada; La Tantahi Abadan, illustrated by Walid Taher from Egypt and published by UAE-based Al Thuraya Publishing and Distribution; Madrasa Fe Al Matbakh, published by Dar Al Buraq from Iraq with illustrations by Tahira Rezaei from Iran; Kalimat That Al Khoyot Al Sawda, illustrated by Fatima Al Amiri and published by UAE’s Dar Al Saif Publishing.

Other winning entries include two titles published by UAE-based Aram Publishing - Methlona Tamaman, illustrated by Iran’s Maryam Yaktfer and Ghadeer Al Hekayat, illustrated by Afrooz Gholizadeh, also from Iran. UAE-based Wow Publishing House had two winners by Egypt-based illustrators - Al Modhesh, illustrated by Amira Al Tabii and Bahr Asfar Raml Akhdar, illustrated by Haidi Farouq. Another UAE publisher, Tik Tik Publishing, saw its book Ayna Ekhtafat Al Nojom, illustrated by Hiyam Safwat from Egypt in the winners list.

Khoula Al Mujaini, Director of Exhibitions and Festivals at SBA, said: “The Ufuq platform gives great emphasis to creative content that enhances and advances the children’s literature sector. In this genre, visually appealing content is vital to achieving the goal of enriching Arab children’s libraries. The platform seeks to push the boundaries of production and content in the children’s book publishing industry to ensure that quality children’s content reaches a wider audience.”