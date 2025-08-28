  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE: Want to swim under the stars? 5 Dubai, Abu Dhabi beaches allow night dips

Night beaches provide a refreshing alternative, allowing residents and tourists alike to enjoy the sea after sunset

Published: Fri 4 Jul 2025, 10:24 AM

Updated: Thu 28 Aug 2025, 6:09 PM

As temperatures across the UAE continue to soar, many beachgoers find it increasingly difficult to swim during the day due to the rising humidity and intense summer heat. The scorching conditions make daytime beach visits uncomfortable and, at times, unsafe.

As a result, more people are turning to beaches that offer night swimming, seeking cooler and more pleasant conditions after sunset. These night beaches provide a refreshing alternative, allowing residents and tourists alike to enjoy the sea under the stars.

Here's all you need to know about beaches that allow visitors to swim after sunset:

Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Corniche beach is open for a night swim giving residents another reason to stay outdoors long after sunset.

The beach is well lit and equipped with lifeguards on duty, first-aid services, and sports courts for volleyball, football, and basketball, blending safety with leisure.

The Corniche Night Beach is open to visitors and swimmers from 6am to 10pm on weekdays and until midnight on weekends (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday).

The Marsana Night Beach in Abu Dhabi offers visitors a chance to swim under the moonlit sky with lifeguard supervision while enjoying amenities like cozy loungers and dining options.

The night swimming season began July 1, and is set to go on until Tuesday, September 30. On weekdays, night swimming will be permitted from sunset until 10pm. Meanwhile, from Friday to Sunday and on holidays, the beach will be open from sunset until midnight.

To access the beach, visitors will have to pay a fee, which differs on the basis of the days. It is free of cost for children under the age of six.

Dubai

Three beaches in Dubai offer night swimming—Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, and Umm Suqeim 1, reflecting the city's appeal to visitors all year round.

These three beaches span around 800 m collectively and have welcomed around 1.5 million visitors since opening in May 2023, according to WAM. They are all free of charge.

To ensure a comfortable and safe swimming experience, they feature LED lighting towers and electronic safety screens.

Qualified lifeguards are also stationed at these beaches around the clock, fully equipped with rescue and first-aid tools, actively monitoring activities from sunrise to sunset.

Promoting inclusivity, dedicated night swimming areas have been added for people of determination and senior citizens, complete with tailored services that allow them to enjoy an exceptional experience.