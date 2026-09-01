Global outlook, strong roots: Why UAE's next leaders need more than technical skills

Young Emiratis will need more than technical expertise to succeed in a rapidly changing world, Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi has said.

The Chairman of the Department of Government Relations and the Higher Committee for Economic Integration in Sharjah said to Khaleej times in an exclusive interview that the UAE's next generation must combine innovation and global awareness with resilience, cultural confidence and a strong sense of national identity.

Sheikh Fahim said young Emiratis should be prepared to lead in fields including technology, sustainability, entrepreneurship and diplomacy while remaining connected to their language, heritage and values.

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“The strongest societies engage confidently with the world while staying true to who they are,” he said.

He stressed that international exposure should not be measured only by what young people gain abroad, but also by what they bring back to their communities and country.

“The real value of global exposure lies in new ideas, stronger relationships and fresh perspectives that contribute to Sharjah's and the UAE's continued development,” he said.

Careers with purpose

Reflecting on his early career in strategic advisory and investments, Sheikh Fahim said he initially focused heavily on numbers, timelines and transactions. His experience later taught him to look beyond commercial results and consider the wider impact of a project on people, communities and the environment.

He urged young Emiratis to choose opportunities that support the UAE’s long-term priorities rather than focusing only on short-term ambitions.

He also encouraged them to consider careers in the private sector, where they can develop resilience, adaptability, customer focus and innovation. Such experience, he said, can be valuable whether their future lies in business, public service or entrepreneurship.

“Careers are rarely linear, and they do not need to be,” he said. “Focus on learning, building relationships and developing skills that allow you to create meaningful impact.”

Sustainability and innovation

Sheikh Fahim said the UAE’s focus on sustainability is creating new opportunities for young people in scientific research, climate technology, conservation and sustainable business.

He highlighted the importance of moving beyond environmental awareness and giving youth the practical experience and skills needed to lead the green and blue economies.

His own interest in marine conservation began after he overcame a fear of the ocean and later helped rescue an injured turtle trapped in plastic. The experience reinforced his belief that protecting nature is a shared responsibility.

He said Sharjah's institutions, including the University of Khorfakkan and the Sharjah Marine Research Centre, are helping advance marine science and environmental research while inspiring future conservationists and innovators.

Technology and identity

As artificial intelligence and digital transformation reshape society, Sheikh Fahim said technology should be used to reinforce cultural identity rather than weaken it.

He pointed to the Historical Corpus of the Arabic Language and its AI-powered smart search tool as an example of how technology can preserve heritage while making it more accessible to younger generations.

“The question is not whether technology changes society, because it always will. The real question is whether we use it intentionally,” he said.

He added that AI should help young Emiratis become more connected to their language, community and national heritage while preparing them for the future.

Youth as global ambassadors

Sheikh Fahim also said young Emiratis have an important role to play in modern diplomacy. Their contribution is no longer limited to formal government meetings, but extends to entrepreneurship, culture, science, technology and people-to-people engagement.

Digitally-fluent and internationally-minded young Emiratis can help strengthen the UAE’s global presence by building trust and relationships across cultures, he said.

“Every young Emirati who represents the UAE with integrity, respect and a willingness to build bridges contributes to the strong reputation that generations of Emirati leaders, diplomats and public servants have worked hard to build,” he said.

Looking ahead to 2031, Sheikh Fahim said he hopes the world will see a generation of Emiratis who are confident in who they are and equally confident engaging with the world.

His message to young people is not to feel pressured to have their entire future mapped out. Instead, he urged them to keep learning, embrace opportunities that challenge them and pursue their interests with purpose and integrity.

“Success is not measured only by what you achieve for yourself, but also by the positive impact you have on the people and communities around you,” he said.