UAE: Newborn giraffes to be released into world’s largest man-made safari

The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE11 hours ago
Al Ain Zoo will release newborn Rothschild’s giraffes into Al Ain Safari to live alongside the existing group of 12 individuals in the largest man-made safari in the world.
The integration of the young giraffes with the adults is part of its wildlife conservation programmes and strategies to breed and increase the numbers of Rothschild’s giraffes, a sub-species that has been added to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of endangered species, Al Ain Zoo said in a Press statement on Monday.
The newborn giraffes receive special help from their animal care specialist to build a strong connection through a programme based on positive reinforcement and behavioural training, which mainly aims to facilitate the interactions necessary for providing animals with their daily needs.
A few months after their birth, the baby giraffes are weaned and ready to eat alongside their mothers. Then, they start to receive help in learning to feed independently by being introduced to different types of food by their animal care specialists.
The whole process results in the zoo preparing the young giraffes to be re-homed in the Safari area, where visitors can feed them and enjoy up-close interactions.
ALSO READ:
>> Look: Al Ain Zoo welcomed 645 adorable newborn animals amid Covid
>> UAE: Al Ain Zoo reopens for daytime visitors
It is important to note that the newborn giraffes are initially kept with their mothers, separate from other giraffes and the other African animals within the Safari, and once the weather starts to become more moderate and the giraffes are ready, the zoo starts gradually introducing them to the rest of the group.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE11 hours ago
The men had found the lost property at the Abu Dhabi main bus terminal
UAE11 hours ago
The symbol of the state for the last 50 years will remain for the next 50, he stated
UAE12 hours ago
The Italian health minister paid a special visit on the occasion, opening doors for new strategic ties and cooperation
UAE13 hours ago
'Pakistan has been awarded the chairmanship of Abu Dhabi Dialogue for the next two years'
UAE14 hours ago
The court also asked the Arab woman to pay for the man’s legal expenses
UAE14 hours ago
Carrefour and Adidas top YouGov’s retail rankings 2021 in UAE.
UAE15 hours ago
The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE15 hours ago