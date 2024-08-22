UAE: New women-only beach announced in Sharjah

This is in observance of two Philippine national holidays, along with the regular weekend in UAE
A new beach exclusively for women has been announced in Sharjah on the orders of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.
The 500-metre beach in the Lulu’iya area of Khorfakkan will offer complete privacy to women. It will also offer other services like a café, a medical clinic and a prayer room..
In further orders, the Sharjah Ruler directed the construction of a pedestrian bridge linking Al Bardi 6 and Al Batha areas in Khorfakkan city.
Speaking on the Sharjah’s Direct Line radio programme, Yousef Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of RTA Sharjah said that the new bridge will help the movement of residents between the two areas.
He also said the RTA will implement modifications to the internal roads in the Hayawa area.
