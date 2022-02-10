UAE: New website launched to teach Arabic language and culture

User-friendly website offers material in modern standard Arabic, spoken dialects and Arab culture.

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 10 Feb 2022, 3:45 PM

A new website has been launched to teach the Arabic language and culture, and offer teachers and learners with free, up-to-date learning material.

Nasser Isleem, senior lecturer of Arabic at NYU Abu Dhabi’s (NYUAD) division of Arts and Humanities who launched mawaridarabia.com, says it aims to be the go-to open-source resource for professionals, educators, instructors, and learners of Arabic language.

“Mawaridarabiyya is a one-of-its kind website and comes in handy for both learners and teachers. It is very comprehensive, rich, and rewarding and includes valuable information that a lot of the students and teachers look for and often have difficulty finding. The information and materials have been created and uploaded by educators dedicated to improving the instruction and understanding of the Arabic language, culture, and the Arab world,” said Isleem.

“We also urge users to share resources that could be valuable for teaching and learning Arabic. Together we can build a valuable database for learning and knowledge.”

Offering material in modern standard Arabic, spoken dialects and Arab culture, the user-friendly website provides users access to different resources and a range of materials to propel learning.

Some of these include educational technology tools, popular books in the field of teaching Arabic as a foreign language, names of organisations and conferences, scholarships and programmes, language centres and programmes, as well as YouTube channels that focus on teaching Arabic and Arabic culture.

Last year, Isleem had released the book Arabic Grammar in Action: Proficiency-based and Contextualised Activities, co-authored by Ghazi Abuhakema. Available on Amazon, the book includes a collection of instructional materials that target essential grammatical constructs in order to sustain performance at specific proficiency levels.

