UAE: New vegetarian restaurant launched at Thumbay Food Court

The outlet serves a wide variety of South Indian dishes

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 3 Jul 2022, 9:58 AM

Veg Corner presents an interesting menu for those craving traditional South Indian food.

The Thumbay Food Court, situated at Thumbay Medicity in Al Jurf, Ajman, offers a wide variety of global cuisines. Now, in line with Thumbay Hospitality Division's expansion plans, a new vegetarian restaurant has been added to the list of restaurants.

The restaurant aims to serve communities in Al Jurf and other areas with delicious dishes like idli, vada, dosa and a variety of thalis.

Farhad C – Director Hospitality, Thumbay Group, said, “Opening of Veg Corner restaurant was part of our strategic decision and furthering to our vision of becoming a full-fledged place offering multi cuisines diverse and vibrant crowd of students, patients, faculty, staff andvisitors.”

The Thumbay Food Court is set in a splendid ambience complemented by a spacious seating arrangement and cozy interiors. It is designed in line with the Live and Learn concept, which benefits the students and faculty of Gulf Medical University as well as visitors, and staff of Thumbay University hospital.

There are six eateries at the court serving Indian, Arabic, Chinese and Continental cuisines, and catering to nearly 15,000 visitors that come to Thumbay Medicity.

The food court also has a VIP dining area and party hall with a projection system for parties, lectures and business meetings. The court is also listed on various online delivery platforms like Talabat, Zomato and Payby.

ALSO READ: