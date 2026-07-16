UAE approves university licensing framework to improve experience, education quality

Students seeking higher education in the UAE could soon benefit from a more streamlined and transparent university system.

The move is expected to strengthen governance, simplify regulatory procedures, improve the student experience and help universities build stronger links with industries and employers.

This comes after Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai approved a new National Framework for Licensing Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

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The framework forms part of the implementation of the Federal Decree-Law on Higher Education and Scientific Research.

It establishes a unified national reference for licensing universities and colleges across the country, including those operating in free zones, while ensuring compliance with national standards and respecting the mandates of local authorities.

Unified standards for a growing higher education sector

The UAE has witnessed rapid growth in its higher education landscape, with local and international institutions attracting students from across the region. The newly approved framework aims to create greater consistency in how institutions are licensed and monitored.

Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, said the decision reflects the country's commitment to a more integrated regulatory approach.

“The approval of the National Framework for Licensing Higher Education Institutions by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reflects the UAE’s commitment to building an integrated licensing system involving the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR), local authorities and higher education institutions.”

He added that the framework would bring greater clarity to the sector while reducing unnecessary administrative burdens.

“It provides greater clarity and consistency in licensing and oversight, reduces procedural duplication and facilitates access to services.”

The framework also establishes a data-driven monitoring system through electronic integration between higher education institutions and national records. Authorities said this will support evidence-based decision-making by providing regulators with accurate and up-to-date information.

Focus on governance, accountability, student protection

A key feature of the framework is its emphasis on accountability and long-term sustainability. It introduces comprehensive regulatory provisions covering every stage of institutional licensing, from the approval of new universities to licence renewals for existing institutions.

The framework outlines requirements related to risk assessment, compliance monitoring and institutional sustainability. It also includes measures designed to ensure continuity of education, helping safeguard students in different operational or organisational scenarios.

In addition, the regulations set clear guidelines on ownership structures, governance bodies and executive and academic leadership roles. By requiring a separation between ownership, executive management and academic decision-making, the framework aims to strengthen transparency and balanced governance across institutions.

The new system also introduces criteria linked to financial guarantees, audited financial statements, student protection measures and academic continuity plans, helping universities maintain operational and financial resilience.

Officials said the framework aligns with the National Higher Education Institutions Classification Framework as well as broader quality, performance and oversight mechanisms already in place across the sector.