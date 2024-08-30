UAE: New traffic safety campaign launched as students go back to school

The incident took place after the shipment arrived at the air cargo terminal
Umm Al Quwain Police has launched a safety campaign for school students as they return from their summer break.
The authority has taken multiple steps to enhance safety of pupils, including increasing police presence near schools and key roads to ensure smooth traffic flow and that students cross the road safely.
The campaign also focuses on the importance of wearing seat belts, proper child seat installation, and safe road-crossing practices for students.
Col Ahmed Rashid Al Mazrouei, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, emphasised that this campaign aims to educate society, particularly parents, students, drivers, and those responsible for student transportation, at the beginning of the new academic year.
The goal is to enhance their traffic safety awareness and ensure a safe, accident-free school environment, making roads safer, he said.
Multiple entities and authorities have come together to implement this campaign. This includes, the community police, traffic branches at police stations, and the Saaed Traffic Systems Company.
