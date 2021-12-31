UAE: New sensory rooms launched at Abu Dhabi International Airport

The initiative aims to help children with social or emotional challenges by providing calming facilities in crowded public spaces

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 31 Dec 2021, 3:23 PM

Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination and Abu Dhabi Airports today launched new sensory rooms at Abu Dhabi International Airport, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority.

The launch follows a joint Memorandum of Understanding that was signed by Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination with Abu Dhabi Airports earlier this year as part of an ambitious project, which aims to establish six sensory rooms across a number of commercial centres and key public areas in Abu Dhabi.

The two sensory units located in the play areas in Terminal One and Terminal Three, incorporate educational, recreational and therapeutic techniques, through an integrated set of sensory experiences for children in an environment that helps them relax, focus and learn. Sensory rooms represent a modern relaxation method used as part of treatment and early intervention programmes for children with autism.

Abdullah Abdulalee Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, praised the strategic partnership saying, “Our collaboration with Abu Dhabi Airports is a perfect model of teamwork among national organisations in Abu Dhabi to empower and integrate people of determination in the community. The launch of the facilities at Abu Dhabi International Airport is a significant milestone in this project due to the position of Abu Dhabi Airports as a leader in the aviation sector.

He added, “Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination supports the framework of treatment and rehabilitation, whether in commercial centres or key public spaces, in order to achieve Abu Dhabi's vision of providing the most innovative and advanced services for our people of determination, to ensure their social inclusion.”

Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said, “This partnership aligns with our corporate social responsibility framework which aims to enhance the people of determination’s experience at Abu Dhabi International Airport, leveraging the latest technology and equipment to provide an easy and smooth travel experience for them and their families”.

He added, “Abu Dhabi Airports is committed to providing maximum levels of support for people of determination, in cooperation with partners, to reinforce the emirate’s position as an inclusive community for everyone.”

Sana Mohammed Suhail, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, said, “We are dedicated to supporting the comprehensive development of the child, with a focus on empowering and enhancing the well-being of children of determination. Ensuring health, wellbeing and living standards of children and facilitating their social inclusion is at the heart of what we do.”

The sensory rooms initiative contributes to the integration of children with social, emotional or sensory challenges by providing calming facilities in crowded public spaces, enabling them to regulate brain negative reactions to external stimuli, providing a quiet haven and helping children develop coping skills.