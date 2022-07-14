UAE: New resolution to increase Emiratisation rates in the private sector

A new resolution categorising private sector firms according to their Emiratisation rates and training of UAE nationals, has been launched in the UAE.

Dr Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, has issued Ministerial Resolution No. 258 of 2022 regarding the reorganisation of Tawteen Partners Club, which defines the modified club membership requirements and criteria.

The Tawteen Partners Club is an initiative by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) that aims to boost Emiratisation rates in the private sector, in line with the objectives of the UAE. It also encourages strategic partners to develop policies and contribute to enhancing the inclusion of Emirati talent in the private sector. Furthermore, the Club urges companies to join the Nafis programme and other government initiatives.

The resolution stipulates that the three membership categories previously used – platinum, gold and silver have been replaced with one category.

According to the new criteria, companies classified under Category 1 for private sector establishments will be eligible for the Tawteen Partners Club membership after fulfilling one of the two criteria. Companies can increase Emiratisation rates by no less than thrice the annual target, provided that the number of additional Emiratis appointed is not less than 30; or partner with the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis) to recruit and train at least 500 Emiratis a year.

Farida Al Ali, Assistant Undersecretary of National Human Resources Employment, said: “The Ministerial Resolution aligns with the latest series of Cabinet decisions to increase Emiratisation rates in the private sector and recognises companies that succeed exceptionally in training and employing UAE nationals. This also contributes to achieving Nafis’ objectives.”

She highlighted the significance of the Tawteen Partners Club, saying that it is an “exemplary public-private partnership.”

“It serves as a platform for open discussions and exchanges of expertise and best practices for training and employing Emiratis in the private sector, which offers an array of job opportunities in line with the UAE’s economic growth,” she added.

The MoHRE said it would continue carrying out regular inspections of member companies and revoke the membership of companies found not complying with the criteria.

