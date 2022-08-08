UAE: New resolution regulating mobile slaughter units issued

The move comes within the authority's efforts to strengthen the biosecurity system

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 8 Aug 2022, 1:29 PM

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), has issued a new resolution to organise the operation of Mobile Slaughter Units in Abu Dhabi.

The resolution aims at regulating and improving services of mobile slaughter units (MSUs) provided to the public, especially in areas with no slaughterhouses and during occasions.

The move comes within ADAFSA’s efforts to strengthen the biosecurity system and ensure implementing health requirements in MSUs, as well as avoiding indiscriminate slaughter of livestock outside regular slaughterhouses, which can have a negative impact on consumer health and safety.

According to Saeed Al Bahri Alameri, the resolution provides controls and requirements for the emirate’s MSUs to ensure slaughtering animals in clean, safe and pollution-free sites.

Regulating operations of MSUs is an integral part of ADAFSA’s strategy aims to support the biosecurity system, stop indiscriminate slaughtering, apply animal welfare standards, prevent the risks of zoonotic diseases, Alameri added.

“The resolution aims at improving MSU services offered to Abu Dhabi’s citizens and residents, especially in areas with no slaughterhouses or during events.”

Alameri noted that slaughtering animals in public slaughterhouses contributes to promoting public health. In addition to ensuring the proper disposal of waste, such slaughterhouses provide a clean site for slaughtering, pre and post-slaughter veterinary examination and licensed butchers.

According to the resolution, MSU operators should get a commercial license from the competent authority and a no-objection certificate from ADAFSA before running their business. Assitionally, the resolution provides technical controls and requirements for the infrastructure and operational practices of MSUs, alongside illustrations of relevant sound and unsound practices.

Regarding infrastructure requirements, the MSUs’ layout should ensure separation of operations before, during and after slaughtering. There must be designated facilities for the storage of waste and meat declared unfit for human consumption to be disposed of safely.

The MSU should apply animal welfare requirements in terms of facilitating animal movement, providing power and potable water sources. The MSUs must have adequate pens to facilitate ante-mortem inspections. In addition, the MSUs should comprise a small refrigerator or cork iceboxes to store meat before being delivered to customers.

As for operational requirements, the MSUs must have appropriate facilities to ensure implementing hygiene practices. Workers should always use personal protective equipment when handling animals, including protective clothing, gloves and masks. They also must receive training on health practices and ways to regularly dispose of waste without affecting the surrounding space.

ALSO READ: