UAE: New radar to detect unauthorised, expired vehicles from tomorrow

The health authority urges whoever may have obtained the products made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals to not use them
Ras Al Khaimah Police has announced that a new radar has been installed on Masafi Road.
The radar will actively detect unauthorised crossing of trucks and expired vehicles from Monday, October 17, 2022.
The authority informed residents of the installation through a post on Twitter.
ALSO READ:
The health authority urges whoever may have obtained the products made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals to not use them
Its innovative software OODA offers maximised access to the command and control platform
Healthcare chain aims to provide accessibility and affordability with full-scale Web 3.0 rollout
Global technology major helped small, medium, and large enterprises in the UAE migrate to the cloud
Benny 'was hit by a car and left to suffer in the gutter for days', says the rescue centre
She is among 100 security guards who learnt how to perform CPR in a basic life support training programme
Patients and clinicians in remote areas accessed virtual consultation sessions, which enabled quicker and easier discussion and diagnosis
RTA reveals new technology that will create a 'digital twin' of the city's iconic rails