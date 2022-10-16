UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: New radar to detect unauthorised, expired vehicles from tomorrow

Police informed residents of the installation through a post on Twitter

By Web Desk

Published: Sun 16 Oct 2022, 10:50 AM

Ras Al Khaimah Police has announced that a new radar has been installed on Masafi Road.

The radar will actively detect unauthorised crossing of trucks and expired vehicles from Monday, October 17, 2022.

The authority informed residents of the installation through a post on Twitter.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE