UAE: New radar to detect unauthorised, expired vehicles from tomorrow

Police informed residents of the installation through a post on Twitter

By Web Desk Published: Sun 16 Oct 2022, 10:50 AM

Ras Al Khaimah Police has announced that a new radar has been installed on Masafi Road.

The radar will actively detect unauthorised crossing of trucks and expired vehicles from Monday, October 17, 2022.

The authority informed residents of the installation through a post on Twitter.

ALSO READ: