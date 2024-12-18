UAE: New public school to open in Umm Al Quwain after over 17 years

The Zayed Educational Complex will have a branch in Umm Al Quwain starting 2026-2027 academic year, the Minister of Education said on Wednesday. The complex's existing branches include three in Dubai, three in Fujairah, two in Ras Al Khaimah, two in Sharjah and one in Ajman.

Addressing Federal National Council’s concerns over the lack of schools in the emirate, Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, said the highly advanced educational institute will open in Al Salamah area.

She was answering concerns by FNC member Mohamed Al Kashef over the shortage of public schools to serve the growing number of pupils in the emirate. The last time a new public school opened in the emirate was in 2007, he said.

“Many UAE nationals have been asking for the complex to open a branch in Umm Al Quwain, considering its high-quality education as well as the social, cultural and sports activities it provides at the highest level.

“It has been over 10 years since the emirate witnessed the establishment of a new public school, despite the urgent need for new facilities with the rising number of pupils,” added the member who represents UAQ at the council.

“This will solve a genuine problem in Umm Al Quwain,” said Al Kashef, after hearing the minister’s announcement. Opening such a facility in the emirate helps raise generations of highly skilled nationals, he said.

Al Kashef presented footage of the school's facilities to illustrate his point. "As you can see, the educational complex includes Olympic pools, advanced laboratories, sports and fitness facilities, a theatre… all representing latest technologies and sustainability standards, unlike (some) other public schools." Zayed Educational Complex, named after the UAE Founding Father, promotes holistic education by combining academics with extracurricular activities and practical experience. The project was approved at the end of 2022 and completed within six to eight months across 11 sites; it was ready to receive students by the beginning of academic year 2023-2024. The timely manner in which the project was implemented indicates its importance, added Al Kashef. The project, implemented by Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) in cooperation with the Presidential Court and Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, has the capacity to receive 28,000 students.