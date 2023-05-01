UAE: New project announced to merge end-of-service benefits for Emiratis taking up new jobs

Those returning from two countries must isolate, advisory issued by ministry states
A new project announced on Monday will allow Emirati employees to merge the total years of service in case of a career switch. On getting a new job, they can choose to not avail of their end-of-service gratuity and benefits from the previous employment, and instead, merge it with their subsequent service without any additional costs.
Launched by the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA), Shourak (an Arabic word that means ‘preference’) will take effect on July 1 this year. Individuals become eligible for end-of-service benefits when their employment ends. With Shourak, they can choose to not receive this payment, and instead, carry it forward as they take up new employment.
The project aims to create incentives to increase the number of insured individuals benefiting from the retirement system. It provides them with options that help promote a “decent futuristic lifestyle and financial sustainability”. It also facilitates the process for Emirati employees moving between different jobs, helping them benefit from the best opportunities possible.
“The Shourak … supports citizens working in the government and private sectors by facilitating the procedures to join the service until the completion of the period of service that qualifies them to obtain their retirement pension,” the GPSSA said.
It is the first “transformational project” launched by the GPSSA. Shourak is part of a performance agreement inaugurated last year for federal and government authorities.
Signed in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the result-oriented performance agreements represent qualitative projects that increase the nation’s competitiveness.
