UAE: New programme for young talent, university students excelling in art

Al Majaz Amphitheatre has announced an open call to be part new programme titled 'Initiatives' to motivate and support new and promising young talents and university students in the UAE, with specialisations in art, design and architecture, as part of its commitment to support social responsibility activities and programmes.
The Open Call invited students to submit their best creative ideas and designs for an installation to be built in the middle of Al Majaz Island in Sharjah, by January 14, 2023. The winning project will be selected in March 2023.
Alya Al Suwaidi, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, said the initiative is part of Al Majaz Amphitheatre’s plans to support new creative talents and promising students in the country.
The winning project will be adopted in the form of a beautiful memorial at the entrance to the Al Majaz Amphitheatre to be a symbol of creativity in the UAE immortalizing, with the name of the participant and their university next to the winning design. The winner will be announced in various media.
Applications to take part in the open call may be sent to initiatives@almajazamphitheatre.ae providing an overview of the proposed design installation and details about the applicant, in a special file, according to the criteria prescribed on Al Majaz Amphitheatre’s website https://almajazamphitheatre.ae/.
It must be pointed out that the materials proposed to be used in the installation must be explained in the design project proposal, taking into account the external weather factors, the dimensions of the installation, and any other details related to the production of the work. The installation can also be static, dynamic or interactive.
