UAE: New park with statue of Sheikh Zayed's horse opens in Abu Dhabi

It has children’s playing and sports training equipment to encourage community members to practise a healthy and active lifestyle

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 18 Feb 2023, 12:26 PM

A new community park featuring a statue of a ‘saqih’ horse – one of the original Sicilian mares owned by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and other recreational and sports facilities, has been opened in Abu Dhabi.

Al Mes’hab Park, next to Abu Dhabi Police College, was inaugurated by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office. The park is a joint initiative between police and the Department of Municipalities and Transport, and celebrates traditional policing culture and heritage.

The park has children’s playing and sports training equipment to encourage community members to practise a healthy and active lifestyle. In the middle of the park, there is a statue of a ‘saqih’ horse, owned by Sheikh Zayed, the late founding founder of the UAE, and from which the logo of the Abu Dhabi Police knights was designed. The park also features a plinth decorated with verses from the poems of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed and the poet Abu Al Tayyib Al Mutanabbi, praising the beauty and strength of the Arabian horse.

During the visit, Sheikh Khaled attended a parade by the Special Patrols Department, including cavalry, motorbike, bicycle, and Al-Marsad patrols. He witnessed a tshouleeb art performance by the traditional mounted band, and a first-of-its-kind live exercise conducted by the Al Forsan Cavalry Team to demonstrate crowd control procedures using an electronic simulator.

Sheikh Khaled praised the achievements of Abu Dhabi Police since the organisation’s inception in 1957, and its important role in maintaining security and stability by adopting the latest technologies to enhance public safety, as well as its role in providing training to hone new talent and keep pace with rapid developments in the security arena globally.

