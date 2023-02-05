UAE: New park opens with football field, play corner, jogging track

There are 12,000 flowers in the park which have been planted with more than 14,248 seedlings of various plants and shrubs

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 5 Feb 2023, 3:35 PM Last updated: Sun 5 Feb 2023, 4:05 PM

Al Qarayen 4 Park was inaugurated by The Municipal Council and the Municipality of Sharjah City.

The park has been built in an area of 74,896 sqm. with has service facilities for visitors to enjoy various activities.

Salem Ali Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Municipal Council of Sharjah, said the Sharjah government is keen to provide a pleasant and beautiful atmosphere for residents and visitors.

The Director General of the Municipality stated that many facilities were provided in the park, including a children's play corner, a football field, toilets, fitness games, and walkways outside the park for walking and running.

The park was also provided with seating, including those for the elderly. “More 90 energy-saving lighting poles were installed,” he said.

Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, stated that the municipality has invited the residents of the neighbourhood to attend the opening of the park and enjoy the weather.

The municipality also organises workshops for children, competitions, events, and other activities.

