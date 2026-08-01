UAE becomes second country to approve new oral pill for high cholesterol

The UAE has approved a once-daily oral medicine for adults with high levels of bad cholesterol, becoming the second country in the world after the United States to authorise the treatment.

The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) approved Lipfendra, which contains the active ingredient enlicitide, for adults with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, also known as LDL-C.

The medicine may also be prescribed for some patients with inherited conditions that cause high cholesterol. However, treatment must be decided by a healthcare professional after assessing the patient’s condition.

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Lipfendra is consumed once a day and is intended to be used as part of a wider treatment plan that also includes a balanced diet and regular physical activity.

LDL is often described as bad cholesterol because high levels can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. The new medicine is designed to help lower LDL cholesterol in adults who require further treatment alongside lifestyle changes.

The approval gives doctors another treatment option for patients whose cholesterol levels need additional medical intervention. The EDE said that the decision also supports efforts to improve the quality of pharmaceutical care in the country.

The EDE also said that the latest approval reflects the efficiency of the UAE’s regulatory system and its efforts to give patients faster access to innovative medicines.

However, the authority stressed that medicine should not replace healthy habits. People with high cholesterol were advised to follow a balanced diet, remain physically active and seek medical advice before starting any treatment.

A healthcare professional can assess a patient’s cholesterol levels, medical history and other risk factors before deciding whether the medicine is suitable.

The EDE also urged residents with high cholesterol to take steps to reduce their risk of cardiovascular disease and improve their overall health through both medical care and lifestyle changes.