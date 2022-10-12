UAE: New multilingual radio station for expatriate communities launched

Broadcasting primarily in English and Malayalam, the programming will also feature educational, entertainment shows in several other Indian languages

By WAM Published: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 8:23 PM

A new multilingual edutainment radio station for expatriate communities, has been launched in the UAE.

The online radio is equipped with the latest smart software and technologies. The bilingual station, operating primarily in English and Malayalam, will also be incorporating entertainment and educational programmes in Hindi, Tamil, Bengali and other Indian languages

"Radio 360 has started with a good idea as it targets students, families and education alike. As envisioned by the Father of the Nation, Sheikh Zayed, the UAE is a country that pursues an inclusive culture," said renowned Arab media personality, Abu Rashid, during the launch on Wednesday.

"The cosmopolitanism of the UAE is a beautiful asset and 360 Radio cherishes it. Listening to people who are different, enable us to learn new things about the world we live in, which is why the station's motto is 'Listening is a virtue'. 360 Radio facilitates these conversations among the expatriates for whom UAE is their foster land, while remembering their motherland, cultures and languages," said Sheikh Sultan Bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman of Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Chairman of 360 Radio, during the inauguration ceremony.

360 Radio will also be making its educational programmes available as podcasts on the website, while the social media accounts will be presenting current affairs and expatriate news.