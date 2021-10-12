UAE: New mobile app to improve quality of life for nursing staff

Dubai

Published: Tue 12 Oct 2021

The Emirates Health Services has launched an innovative digital platform to improve the quality of life of nursing staff, develop their work environment, enhance their profession’s attractiveness and ensure the physical and psychological well-being of nursing staff.

The We Care smart App will enable nursing staff to benefit from educational resources, communicate with their colleagues and provide feedback efficiently to senior management.

It was launched in line with the mental health awareness month, targeting nursing cadres and midwives in order to provide them with psychological and moral support and periodic monitoring of their health fitness.

The newly launched platform also aims to provide several tools and techniques that can facilitate communication among nursing staff, help share their success stories and celebrate their achievements.

The app will also facilitate communication and direct contact with and among nursing cadres while in field. It will also be used to submit and track proposals, stimulate innovation and discover and manage talents.

The launch of app comes in line with the EHS plans and programmes mapped out to promote the digital transformation of all work mechanisms and strategies, develop communication channels, coordination, integration of capabilities and ensure the optimal utilisation of institutional resources, so as to deliver the best nursing care services.

“The EHS's events calendar in World Mental Health Month is packed with an innovative set of programmes and initiatives that support community mental health,” said Dr Youssef Mohammed Al Serkal, Director-General, EHS.

With the remarkable development of the nursing profession nationwide, we have decided to dedicate a special app for nursing personnel, Al Serkal stated, stressing that the nursing profession is one of the most important and strategic professions in health care systems.

“Therefore, the EHS is committed to providing the essential components to qualify the nursing cadres, providing them with support and assistance, attracting and retaining high caliber, employing information technology, research, and the best standards of innovation in nursing practices,” he said.

Al Serkal remarked that the newly released app supports the pillars of the ‘National Strategy for Nursing and Midwifery - Roadmap for 2025’ which aims to enhance attractiveness and sustainability of the nursing profession, enact relevant regulatory and professional policies and policies, and provide all means of mental support to the nursing cadres in recognition of their key role in promoting the wellbeing of community members.

Dr Sumaya Al Balushi, chairman of the Supreme National Committee for Nursing Affairs, and director of the Nursing Department, EHS, added that: “The We Care app aims primarily to improve the health and wellbeing of nursing personnel and facilitate communication in the work environment as well, commending the impactful role of nurses especially after the outbreak of Covid-19.

With this app, nurses can submit their suggestions, provide their feedback and challenges they face through the live chat feature, she added.

The app also has a survey-based tool, through which the platform can identify the physical and mental health of the nursing cadres, and provides the needed support accordingly, while the live chat enables rapid access and direct contact with nursing leaders. It also provides a database and analytical insights on the indicators related to the quality of life, which enables nursing leaders to develop relevant initiatives and programmes.