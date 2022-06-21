UAE: New mangrove initiative to protect natural habitats

Mangroves are coastal forests that play a vital role in protecting coasts from storms and floods

Skyline of Abu Dhabi Al Reem Island with mangrove forest in foreground

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 1:44 PM

The mangrove planting programme is one of Abu Dhabi’s initiatives advancing commitment to tackle climate change.

In a statement issued on Twitter, the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD) said that the Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative is being carried out at selected coastal areas to ensure the protection of other vital habitats. It targets optimum planning locations to ensure a high rate of success.

Mangroves are coastal, intertidal forests that play a vital role in protecting coasts from storms and floods. They also provide a habitat for wildlife and regulate climate change, capturing more than four times the carbon of tropical forests.

The Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative, which had formed its first partnership with conservation charity the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) provides a platform for innovation in mangrove research, climate change mitigation, and community engagement. The programme will also see a state-of-the-art mangrove nursery established in Abu Dhabi as a research, learning, and outreach centre.

The Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative follows methods including harnessing drone technology for high-capacity and cost-effective planting. The programme guarantees mangrove saplings are sourced sustainably.

The initiative was aimed to enable the mass scaling of mangrove recovery as a key nature-based solution to biodiversity and climate crises through research and innovation. These areas will provide sources of connection to nature, carbon stores, havens for biodiversity and sustainable incomes for local communities.

In January 2020, Abu Dhabi opened the Jubail Mangrove Park to help protect biodiversity, raise awareness of the emirate's rich mangrove ecosystem, and showcase its natural heritage.

The park is home to various birds, land, and marine wildlife. It features two kilometres of the boardwalk, where visitors can learn about the important ecological function of mangrove habitats in protecting and supporting biodiversity.