UAE: New man-made wave pool for surfers set to open in Abu Dhabi next month

Water sports enthusiasts in action at Surf Abu Dhabi that is set to open to the public in October 2024 on Al Hudayriat Island in Abu Dhabi. Photo by Muhammad Sajjad

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 1:34 PM Last updated: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 2:58 PM

Abu Dhabi is all set to make a splash with the launch of one the largest wave pools in the world. Surf Abu Dhabi, scheduled to open in October, will offer surfers of all levels a chance to experience the excitement of ocean surfing.

A joint venture between Modon and the Kelly Slater Wave Company, Surf Abu Dhabi is designed to cater to everyone—from complete beginners to experienced surfers. The pool features cutting-edge technology that creates a variety of wave types, ensuring a surfing experience that feels just like the real ocean. The waves are engineered to be consistent and controlled, making it perfect for honing skills or just having fun.

Speaking to Khaleej Times ahead of its opening, general manager of the facility, Ryan Watkins, said he was excited. "We have the international surfing event at the end of September, and after that, we will be opening in October,” he said. “Hudariyat Island was selected because it is recognised as a sports hub. Known for its high-quality sports facilities, Surf Abu Dhabi is now one of those. We are proud to have it here.”

Open to all ages

The UAE's artificial waves facility is ready to welcome guests of all ages, thanks to its cutting-edge technology that tailors the waves to suits everyone's surfing skill.

KT journalist Waad Barakat in action at Surf Abu Dhabi. Photo by Muhammad Sajjad

Watch the video here:

"With the incredible tech we have, we’re confident we can cater to everyone—from complete beginners trying surfing for the first time, to surfers aiming to sharpen their skills and even train to go pro," says Ryan Watkins, the general manager. He emphasises there’s no age limit: "We can accommodate kids as young as four, all the way to ex-pros looking to get back on the waves."

Once open, Surf Abu Dhabi will operate Monday to Thursday from 9am to 10pm, and from 9 am to 11pm on weekends. Visitors are encouraged to arrive at least at an hour early for safety briefings and equipment preparation.

Divided into zones