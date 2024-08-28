UAE: New jobs to be created as US firm plans to install 1,000 EV charging units

Librarians will continue to exist even in the digital age, an official said
Loop Global, a US-based turnkey provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, is set to make a significant impact on the UAE’s EV infrastructure with plans to install 1,000 units in the country within the next year.
“We will have more than 1,000 units in inventory from the onset and expect to increase inventory to meet the growing demand,” Loop president and co-founder Zack Martin told Khaleej Times as the California-based company opened its regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi to support the UAE’s growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions and advance its clean energy goals.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Loop provides hi-tech level 2 and DC fast-charging solutions for residential, workplace and public areas. Its flagship Flex and Infinity systems cater to both passenger and commercial vehicles. These systems offer rapid charging capabilities, with the 22 kW EV-Flex stations providing up to 77 miles of range per hour and the quick-charging 300 kW Infinity Flash stations delivering up to 800 miles of range per hour. Its mobile app allows drivers to find the nearest chargers and then initiate, monitor, and pay for charging.
Martin pointed out the creation of new job opportunities as Abu Dhabi is poised to become its future manufacturing base.
“Loop’s aspiration is to make Abu Dhabi its global centre of excellence outside the US. Abu Dhabi would be the R&D, manufacturing and distribution centre, which will help with the creation of local jobs in the Emirate,” he said and noted that installation of the first charging units is slated to begin in the last quarter of this year.
“Our aim is to be the UAE’s No.1 EV charging provider and to use Abu Dhabi as a base for our regional expansion,” Loop CEO Olga Shevorenkova underlined.
Martin highlighted that the company has established its regional HQ in Abu Dhabi in response to growing local and regional market demand for EV technologies.
“The UAE’s leadership has demonstrated its determination to lead the world’s clean-energy transition and has been exceptionally far-sighted in pursuit of its sustainability goals and the push to net-zero emissions.”
The new regional HQ office will showcase Loop’s innovative charging technology and serve as the base for sales and distribution in the broader region. Reem Mall is among the first locations in Abu Dhabi to install Loop charging stations.
Kuwait’s logistics major Agility Global, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), is an investor in Loop. “Agility Global shares Abu Dhabi’s vision of a cleaner energy future. By helping Loop establish roots here, we are able to help Abu Dhabi reach its sustainability goals, attract investment, create jobs, and become a centre of innovation,” Tarek Sultan, chairman, of Agility Global, noted.
ALSO READ:
Librarians will continue to exist even in the digital age, an official said
Overspeeding, distracted driving, and negligence were found to have caused the accident, the police said
Her personal journey has inspired her to take on the role of a mentor for other young women who are starting out in their careers
The investment will cover entire digital energy value chain such as clean energy, artificial intelligence, and other compute cluster applications
They need to apply within the first 30 days of their baby’s birth, provide a valid salary certificate, family book, and no-objection certificate from their employer
An English teacher from Qatar also won the prize this week, who plans to build her home in India with the reward
The extremely rare bowel obstruction carries significant risk with mortality rates reaching as high as 40 per cent
The Ministry also expressed the Emirates' full solidarity and support towards Jordan and all measures it takes to preserve the holy sites