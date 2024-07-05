UAE: New initiative to help couples avoid extravagant weddings

These courts would be equipped to handle the growing number of cases involving online fraud, data breaches, and other cyber-related offences
A new initiative will help young Emiratis plan their weddings wisely — and avoid extravagance.
The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD) on Thursday launched the Medeem Model for Women's Weddings, which seeks to establish a "new wave" of authentic marriage celebrations in UAE society.
It is an elegant wedding model that considers the needs of the younger generation but remains true to Emirati values that call for moderation and humility. It also aims to create stable marriages and families while educating the youth on financial planning.
These Medeem weddings are mainly derived from Emirati culture but they include modern elements that allow couples to express their personal taste — "without exaggeration", said Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, chairman of DCD – Abu Dhabi.
"Designed to complement Medeem's efforts to create new practices around weddings between young UAE citizens, the model integrates the traditions and originality of the weddings of the past, with the elegance of modern weddings," Al Khaili said.
"It avoids exaggeration that can lead to great financial burdens and potentially impact a couple's happiness and future stability."
He noted that extravagant weddings lead to excessive spending and that young people should be allowed to enjoy a life filled with affection, love, and blessings.
To benefit from the Medeem Model for Women's Weddings, prospective couples must both be UAE nationals and the husband must be a citizen or resident of Abu Dhabi.
Couples must also complete a premarital programme that will be offered by the soon-to-launch Medeem Centre for Family Flourishing.
Upon completion, couples will then receive a Medeem benefits card.
The Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy, which was launched last year, includes a dedicated support function for youth. The Medeem initiative supports the vision of this strategy by equipping young people with the knowledge and skills they need to build a strong foundation for their families.
