UAE: New gynaecology facility in Abu Dhabi offers cutting-edge healthcare solutions to women

It will offer advanced and comprehensive care, including gynaecological surgeries, minimally invasive procedures, and complex issues

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 23 May 2023, 3:32 PM

An advanced gynaecology institute opened at a quaternary care facility in Abu Dhabi that offers women sophisticated and multidisciplinary healthcare solutions.

Dr Maitha Bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, inaugurated the facility at Burjeel Medical City. It will offer advanced and comprehensive care, including gynaecological surgeries, minimally invasive procedures, and complex gynaecology care for various conditions, including menorrhagia, fibroids, and benign ovarian masses.

One of the key specialities of the institute is its cutting-edge offerings for endometriosis, which, according to the WHO, affects roughly 10 per cent of reproductive-age women and girls globally.

The institute's launch comes just months after the hospital joined hands with the Franco-European Multidisciplinary Institute of Endometriosis Academy (IFEM Endo). Three specialised hospital clinics – gynaecological oncology, IFEM Endo Middle East clinic, and complex gynaecology care – will come under the institute.

Prof Horace Roman, a top endometriosis surgeon and founding member of IFEM Endo, will be heading the institute that brings together a team of gynaecologists, obstetricians, oncologists, and other healthcare professionals.

"The institute's launch is a significant milestone in women's healthcare in the region. Women's health needs are diverse and complex, requiring a holistic approach to ensure that each patient receives personalised care that meets their specific needs," said Prof Roman.

Advanced surgical care

The institute’s primary focus will be on advanced surgical procedures. It has state-of-the-art surgical suites with the latest technology, allowing for advanced procedures such as laparoscopic and robotic surgeries. These minimally invasive procedures may enable shorter hospital stays, faster recovery times, and less scarring than traditional open surgeries.

Gynaecological cancers are another focus area at the institute, where, in addition to treating cancer, there is also an emphasis on preserving reproductive function in young patients, managing the side effects of treatment, and improving the quality of life for patients with advanced or recurrent gynaecological malignancies. It will offer highly advanced minimally invasive surgeries for endometriosis.

Apart from Prof Roman, other members of the team are Dr Benjamin Merlot, consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology and founding member of IFEM Endo; Dr Sandesh Kade, specialist, obstetrics and gynaecology; Dr Monica Chauhan, specialist, obstetrics and gynaecology, and Dr Jafaru Abu, consultant, gynaecological oncology surgery. The expert team will also be involved in clinical research and training, which will broaden the horizons of the region’s complex gynaecology and gynecologic cancer care.

“We will work diligently to create a personalised treatment plan that achieves the best possible outcome,” Dr Kade underlined.

Burjeel Medical City, the flagship facility of Burjeel Holdings, is the country's leading quaternary care facility.

John Sunil, CEO, Burjeel Holdings, added: “With a focus on advanced surgical procedures, specialised clinics, and personalised care, the institute is poised to make a significant impact on the healthcare sector in the UAE and beyond.”

The inaugural ceremony was also attended by Dr Ghuwaya Al Neyadi, non-executive director at Burjeel Holdings, Nora Al Mareikhi, chairwoman of Mothers‭ ‬of‭ ‬People‭ ‬of‭ ‬Determination‭ ‬Association‭ (Hemmah), and Dr Sherine Farouk, associate provost of academic projects, Abu Dhabi University.

