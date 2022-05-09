UAE: New guidelines announced for buying, selling weapons

E-programmes for licensing processes to speed up procedures for obtaining hunting weapons

By WAM Published: Mon 9 May 2022, 5:16 PM

The Higher Organising Committee of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (Adihex) has launched the "Guidelines for the Hunting Guns Sector" for exhibitors, whereby the sale of hunting weapons is subject to various requirements, procedures and prerequisites. The guidelines aim to ensure the full compliance of exhibitors.

The UAE Ministry of Interior and the Abu Dhabi Police GHQ have developed e-programmes for licensing processes to acquire hunting weapons, speeding up procedures for obtaining them, and coordinating with the licensing authorities of the GCC and other countries.

Each UAE citizen, who have completed 21 years of age, is granted the opportunity to buy three weapons from the Exhibition. Other nationalities are also allowed to buy hunting weapons, but they have to provide a no objection certificate from their country stating the number of pieces and types allowed for them.

The weapons that are allowed to be purchased from Adihex include hunting rifles, pistols up to 9 mm caliber, heritage swords and daggers, hunting knives, wooden and plastic archery units, and air guns that are less than 8 joules which do not require a license. Minors may purchase weapons, but they have to get of their parents or guardians’ consent. Air guns that exceed 8 joules are showcased for sale also but require prior permit as per the applicable regulations.

The upcoming 19th edition of Adihex 2022 will be held from 26th September to 2nd October 2022, organised by the Emirates Falconers Club (EFC), and sponsored by the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, the International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC), and the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (Adhec) where the event takes place.

Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the exhibition and Secretary-General of the Emirates Falconers Club, expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation for the great efforts exerted to support Adihex by the Ministry of Interior and Abu Dhabi Police GHQ, through its onsite offices throughout the exhibition to facilitate and introduce the process of licensing the purchase of hunting guns in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations.

Further, Al Mansouri highlighted that Adihex annually attracts hundreds of international companies and thousands of entrepreneurs, buyers, decision-makers and interested parties from more than 120 nationalities providing a great opportunity to explore, innovate, and build wide international business network worldwide from Abu Dhabi.

Local and international companies and enterprises wishing to participate in the hunting guns sector at Adihex are required to obtain a participation permit from The Office of Weapons and Hazardous Materials of the MOI in order to complete the procedures for their bookings at the Exhibition. The permit should include a copy of the trade license for the company issued by the licensing authorities whether in the UAE or in other countries. The purpose of participation "display only" or "sales" should be highlighted. The exhibitors should stick to the list of materials that were approved and shipped 3 weeks before the event launching and should comply with all applicable rules, instructions, and security and safety procedures.

Adihex is the perfect platform to acquire the latest high-quality products and innovations in the hunting guns sector.

This sector is considered one of the most prominent event that fans of the exhibition await every year to get all their needs for practising their favourite hobby of hunting, including rifles, pistols, ammunition, decorated rifles for display, traditional daggers, hunting knives, and air guns, as well as the latest binoculars, clothes, and supplies of hunting trips.