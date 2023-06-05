UAE: New foundation programme to help medical students get into top-ranked US, UK, European universities

Thumbay Group, Gems Middle East launch the University of London International Foundation Programme at Gulf Medical University

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 5 Jun 2023, 5:01 PM

Ajman-based Thumbay Group, which operates Gulf Medical University and also provides healthcare services in the UAE, has tied up the education management group Gems Middle East to offer the University of London International Foundation Programme with a specialised focus on medicine in its Thumbay Medicity campus.

The nine-month programme will offer students a pathway into various undergraduate degree programmes, encompassing fields such as medicine, dentistry, veterinary sciences, physiotherapy, nursing, midwifery, pharmacy, and nutrition.

Priced at $6,800 (Dh25,000) per term, the programme will serve as a stepping stone towards admission into renowned universities in Europe, Asia, and America.

It will offer preparation for the BMAT and UCAT exams, crucial prerequisites for medical and dental programmes in the UK and other countries. Upon completion of the programme, students will receive a certificate of completion from the University of London and an International A-Level Certification from LRN-UK. Moreover, extensive guidance and support for the UCAT and BMAT exams will be provided.

The Medical Foundation Programme is scheduled to commence in September 2023, with applications set to open in June 2023. The programme welcomes applications from students who currently hold A-levels, International Baccalaureate (IB), or equivalent Grade 12 qualifications.

Lynne Roberts, director of the International Foundation Programme, University of London Worldwide, said the programme assists students to achieve high academic standards and gain both the skills and intellectual curiosity necessary to succeed at university.

"This not only expands our global presence but also provides students with a remarkable opportunity to gain seamless access to the programs offered by Gulf Medical University,” said Prof. Hossam Hamdy, chancellor of Gulf Medical University.

Amir Saadati, executive director of Gems Middle East, said that they are currently in talks with several UK-based universities.

“These discussions aim to provide students with the chance to study graduate entry medicine after completing the UoL Foundation program and Higher Diploma in Pre-Clinical Sciences (HDPCS) at Gulf Medical University. This initiative aims to broaden the academic opportunities available to students and enhance their educational journey even further,” he said.

ALSO READ: