UAE: New emergency department opens at Abu Dhabi hospital

Published: Sat 13 Jan 2024, 11:23 AM Last updated: Sat 13 Jan 2024, 11:24 AM

Catering to the community needs in Al Ain, a leading tertiary care hospital has launched a full-fledged emergency department.

The Department of Health (DoH) – Abu Dhabi officially granted Burjeel Royal Hospital, Al Ain, the licence to provide 24x7 emergency care services to patients.

“The Department of Health’s involvement in inaugurating the emergency department at Burjeel Royal Hospital, Al Ain, underscores our commitment to enhancing community health services,” said Dr Saleh Fares Al Ali, executive director of the Centre for Emergency Preparedness and Response at the DoH.

“Collaborating closely with the hospital administration and the emergency department at Burjeel, we are dedicated to facilitating the successful launch of this essential facility. This initiative is poised to address numerous emergency situations effectively, marking a significant and valuable addition for the residents of Al Ain,” Dr Al Ali noted.

The 25-bed emergency department is led by a team of highly experienced emergency and trauma care experts, including board-certified emergency physicians, nurses, and support staff, dedicated to ensuring that adult and paediatric patients receive comprehensive care across a spectrum of medical and surgical emergencies.

John Sunil, group CEO of Burjeel Holdings, underlined that the healthcare group remains committed to providing communities with the most advanced care, technology, and medical expertise.

“The emergency department’s establishment reflects Burjeel Holdings’ dedication to meeting the highest standards set by the DoH, ensuring that the people of Al Ain have access to top-tier emergency healthcare services,” Sunil said.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Dr Al Ali, John, Al Ain City Municipality general manager Ali Khalifa Al Qamzy, the head of the Ambulance Department in Al Ain City Lieutenant Colonel Saif Juma Al Kaabi, and other top officials.

The emergency department is well-supported by a cadre of hospital specialists, offering expertise in cardiac, neurology, neurosurgery, pulmonology, general surgery, urology, internal medicine, ENT, ophthalmology, and more, collaborating seamlessly to provide high-quality holistic emergency medical care promptly and safely.

Dr Zuhair Alsharafi, corporate director of emergency services at Burjeel Holdings, said the emergency department is equipped with cutting-edge medical and diagnostic technology.

“We aim to deliver emergency care swiftly, efficiently, and accurately, ensuring patients’ faster and more effective recovery. The emergency department licence enables us to extend our capabilities in meeting the urgent medical needs of the Al Ain region,” Dr Alsharafi said adding that the department can handle a bigger volume of cases, including minor trauma to life-threatening situations, offering treatment for all medical and surgical emergencies.

Dr Zia Danesh Jummani, head of the department and consultant in emergency medicine, highlighted that the hospital strategically located in the Central District of Al Ain is poised to enhance accessibility to critical healthcare services.

