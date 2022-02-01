UAE: New digital system to assess fire readiness in all buildings, facilities

0% tax rate for taxable income up to Dh375,000 to support small business and startups
UAE22 hours ago
The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Department has launched a new integrated electronic field survey system that will help monitor and determine the level of adherence to fire prevention and safety requirements in all buildings and vital facilities across the Emirate.
The move is to assess fire readiness in all buildings and facilities in Abu Dhabi through an integrated digital system.
The digital system links all buildings and other facilities to spatial data maps and will help firefighters plan and implement their tasks.
Lt Col Issa Abdullah Al Marzouqi, Director of Operations Department and Commander of Digital Transformation at the authority, explained that the system's launch is in line with the strategic plans of the digital transformation team in cooperation with the Department of Municipalities and Transport.
"The system relies on integration with the systems of strategic partners to enable civil defence centres to impose the necessary measures to enhance fire preventive and safety requirements in sites and facilities, automate field operations, and build a database for the capabilities of the authority's readiness, preparedness, response and protection, in a manner that enhances protection of lives and property," said Al Mazrouqi.
Captain Dr Yazid Yaslam Al Kathiri, director of the Smart Inspection System initiative, said the system documents all rounds and plans of field surveys of sites and facilities. It links them to spatial data maps, from the planning stage of the field visit through the implementation to the evaluation stage and monitoring observations or violations.
ALSO READ:
Last year, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced that smart fire alarm systems 'Hassantuk' had been installed in more than 26,065 homes, including 10,800 homes for low-income families in the UAE over a period of three years.
The Intelligent Command and Control solution (Hassantuk) was launched in 2018 by the UAE Civil Defence under the direction of the MoI to monitor and detect fire and smoke alarms in commercial buildings and residential apartments.
The Hassantuk programme aims to support the achievement of the UAE National Agenda in becoming one of the safest countries in the world as well as sustaining the reduction of the rate of fires and fire-related deaths compared to other countries worldwide, said authorities.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
0% tax rate for taxable income up to Dh375,000 to support small business and startups
UAE22 hours ago
The vehicle will be able to carry up to 12 passengers and cruise at a speed of 40 knots
UAE1 day ago
Xiomara Castro is the first female president of Honduras
UAE1 day ago
Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Herzog and expressed his hope that this visit would contribute to advancing the relations between the two countries
UAE1 day ago
An official reception was held for Herzog on his arrival at the Qasr Al Watan
UAE1 day ago
A police patrol was dispatched to the woman's house and appropriate action was taken
UAE2 days ago
The boy did not have enough credit to call his mother and asked Dubai Police's help
UAE2 days ago
'A family dispute had triggered him to take the extreme step'
UAE2 days ago