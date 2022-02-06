UAE: New digital portal to allow residents to apply for permits, register vehicles

The service also contains several other features, including reminders for renewals

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 6 Feb 2022, 5:53 PM

The Ajman Public Transport Authority APTA launched a new update of the digital portal for services, as part of its plans for digital transformation, keeping pace with digital developments to facilitate the customer's journey in accordance with the standards of distinguished government service.

The digital portal allows customers to manage their companies linked to the portal, apply for permits and register vehicles. The portal also contains many features such as notifications for customers and proactive services to renew permits for transportation, and management of permits, drivers, and vehicles.

Rasha Khalaf Al Shamsi, Director General of the Ajman Transport Authority said that APTA is keen to facilitate the provision of services and reduce the time taken to complete it.

She added that the system will contribute to reducing procedures and time taken to complete the service, reduce human errors, and provide instant data that contribute to decision-making.

She also confirmed that the authority is keen to take feedback from customers and employees on a regular basis, to improve the services provided through periodic questionnaires, brainstorming sessions and continuous training for employees in order to develop the existing competencies to develop digital services.

Abdul Rahman Saif Al Nuaimi, Director of the Institutional Support Department, said that the system was developed internally by the employees of the Digital Transformation Department.

He also added that the authority is keen on continuous and permanent development in accordance with the standards of digital transformation, information security and standards of distinguished government service.

Al Nuaimi added, "The digital portal helped in dispensing the papers and electronic permits of drivers and were replaced by the data in the vehicle ownership and the driver's ID card."

"In addition, the new digital portal was linked to the digital identity to ensure the highest standards of security in user accounts. The new digital portal will also support digital payment through the digital payment gateway "Ajman Pay". In addition, the authority will work to provide new features periodically to meet the needs of customers.