UAE: New Dh119 million waterfront tourist destination set to open this year

The project features various indoor and outdoor dining outlets, with a promenade that lines the lagoon

By Wam Published: Thu 1 Sep 2022, 6:30 PM

The construction work on the largest retail and first inclusive waterfront destination called the Kalba Waterfront is nearly 100 per cent complete, the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) announced on Thursday.

Developed by Eagle Hills Sharjah Development, a joint venture between Shurooq and Eagle Hills, the waterfront destination in Sharjah’s Eastern Region is scheduled to welcome visitors in the 4th quarter of 2022.

A few investment opportunities are still available in the Dh119 million project. The development extends over 183,000 square metres (sqm), and features new family-friendly concepts in the retail and entertainment sector.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Acting CEO of Shurooq, highlighted the fact that the Kalba Waterfront is set in one of the most beautiful and tranquil areas. It overlooks a serene lagoon lined by mangroves, the go-to destination for nature lovers.

Al Qaseer remarked that the contemporary architectural design of the project offers a compelling shopping experience. He also stated that the project would feature 80 units, various indoor and outdoor dining outlets, and an expansive promenade that lines the lagoon.

Shurooq’s Acting CEO stated that the project comprises a 1,600sqm playing area that caters to the interests of visitors of all age groups. It features a trampoline, skating tracks, and a free-fall platform.

Extreme adventure enthusiasts will have a unique experience testing their skills at rope walking, wall climbing, simulators, video games, and much more.