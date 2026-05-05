UAE to build new desalination station producing 60 million gallons daily

It will strengthen supply across the northern emirates and support UAE's long-term water security goals

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 5 May 2026, 4:59 PM UPDATED: Tue 5 May 2026, 5:27 PM
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A new reverse osmosis desalination station with a daily production capacity of 60 million gallons will be built in the UAE to strengthen water supply across the northern emirates and support the country’s long-term water security goals.

Etihad Water and Electricity, NMDC Infra and Lantania signed the Engineering, Procurement and Construction agreement for the project at the International Holding Company pavilion during the Make it in the Emirates event on Tuesday.

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The signing ceremony was attended by Engineer Muhammad Al Sheghi, CEO of NMDC Infra; Pedro Almagro, CEO of Lantania; and Niels de Bruyn, CEO of NMDC.

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