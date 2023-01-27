UAE: New customs clearance feature launched for non-residents

The feature is available to individuals and companies and allows users to log in using UAE Pass

Abu Dhabi Customs has revealed the provision of clearing goods for non-residents and unregistered companies from outside the UAE.

The feature is available to individuals and companies and allows users to log in using UAE Pass.

The benefits of the new feature include the automated form-filling for some fields when using specific templates, in addition to facilitating the completion of the clearance request via a single e-page for all smart devices.

The new feature of the updated clearance of goods service, via the Abu Dhabi Government unified services ecosystem TAMM, provides an effortless customer experience. Individuals, the business community and companies from outside the UAE can benefit from using TAMM and clear their goods upon entering or exiting the customs ports through Abu Dhabi and between free zones in the country, other emirates, or neighbouring countries.

The updated clearance of goods is aimed at goods that are imported in cases of commercial entry, personal entry, clearance import, temporary admission of goods that are exported and re-exported, and in cases of re-export clearance, or transit goods.

